The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Kings Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins had a 11-7-18 record in overtime games last season, and a 65-12-5 overall record.

Boston picked up 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Bruins scored only one goal in five games, and they picked up two points (1-4-0).

When Boston scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 14 points (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins scored three or more goals 72 times, accumulating 127 points (61-6-5).

Last season Boston recorded a lone power-play goal in 39 games and registered 69 points, with a record of 33-3-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins were outshot by their opponents in 32 games last season, going 29-3-0 to record 58 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Rank Kings AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.67 2nd 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.12 1st 11th 32.4 Shots 33 9th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 8th 4th 25.28% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 24th 75.84% Penalty Kill % 87.28% 1st

Bruins vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

