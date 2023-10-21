Can we count on Michael Matheson finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Matheson 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 48 games last season, Matheson scored -- but just one goal each time.

Matheson picked up nine assists on the power play.

Matheson's shooting percentage last season was 6.3%. He averaged 2.3 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

