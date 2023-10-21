Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Does a wager on Matheson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Matheson averaged 20:57 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

He had a goal in eight games last season through 48 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson had an assist in 21 games last season out of 48 games played, including multiple assists three times.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-8) ranked 20th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.