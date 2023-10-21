The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Geekie 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 69 games last season, Geekie scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

Geekie's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

