Should you wager on Nicholas Suzuki to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki 2022-23 stats and insights

Suzuki scored in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

On the power play, he scored seven goals while picking up 10 assists.

Suzuki's shooting percentage last season was 16%. He averaged two shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

