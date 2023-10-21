Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Suzuki averaged 21:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Suzuki had an assist in 30 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 63.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

