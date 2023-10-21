For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rafael Harvey-Pinard a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Harvey-Pinard 2022-23 stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard scored in 10 of 34 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He posted four goals (with no assists) on the power play.

He took 1.6 shots per game, sinking 24.1% of them.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

