Rafael Harvey-Pinard and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Does a bet on Harvey-Pinard interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvey-Pinard Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Harvey-Pinard averaged 16:16 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +7.

He had a goal in 10 of 34 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Harvey-Pinard had an assist in six games last season through 34 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

Harvey-Pinard's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Harvey-Pinard has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Harvey-Pinard Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

Defensively, the Capitals conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.