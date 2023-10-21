The Montreal Canadiens, with Sean Monahan, take the ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Monahan Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Monahan averaged 15:30 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

In six of 25 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Monahan had an assist in nine of 25 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Monahan has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

