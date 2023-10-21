In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Tanner Pearson to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pearson 2022-23 stats and insights

Pearson scored in one of 14 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Pearson's shooting percentage last season was 5.9%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.