When the Boston Bruins square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Trent Frederic score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46 if he scores a goal)

Frederic 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 79 games last season, Frederic scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

Frederic produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 14.2% of them.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, conceding 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

