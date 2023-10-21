Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the USC Trojans and Utah Utes square off at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Trojans. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

USC vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (+7) Over (52.5) USC 29, Utah 26

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Trojans have two wins against the spread this year.

USC is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Out of seven Trojans games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The point total average for USC games this season is 66.6, 14.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Utes.

So far this year, the Utes have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Out of Utes six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

The average point total for the Utah this year is 7.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Trojans vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 47.3 30.0 55.3 23.3 36.7 39.0 Utah 21.7 12.2 25.8 9.8 13.5 17.0

