Pac-12 foes will meet when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Washington vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 47, Arizona State 9

Washington 47, Arizona State 9 Washington has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Arizona State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Sun Devils have played as an underdog of +1500 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Huskies have a 98.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-27.5)



Washington (-27.5) Against the spread, Washington is 3-2-1 this season.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 27.5 points or more.

Arizona State has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Sun Devils have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) This season, three of Washington's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Arizona State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The over/under for the game of 60.5 is 2.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (44.3 points per game) and Arizona State (18.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 62 61 Implied Total AVG 39.8 40 39.5 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 55.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 33.5 30 ATS Record 2-2-1 1-2-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-4 0-1

