The Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown will face the Miami Dolphins' defense and Emmanuel Ogbah in Week 7 action at Lincoln Financial Field. See below for more stats and analysis on the Eagles receivers' matchup against the Dolphins pass defense.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 79.2 13.2 5 32 11.78

A.J. Brown vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown has hauled in 42 catches for 672 yards (112 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

In the air, Philadelphia has thrown for the 10th-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 1,470, or 245 per game.

The Eagles average the sixth-most points in the league, 25.8 per game.

Philadelphia ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 35.5 pass attempts per contest (213 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Eagles rank 22nd in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 22 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 31.9%.

Emmanuel Ogbah & the Dolphins' Defense

Emmanuel Ogbah has a team-high one interception to go along with eight tackles, one TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami has given up 1,375 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

The Dolphins' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 156 points allowed (26 per game).

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Emmanuel Ogbah Rec. Targets 60 0 Def. Targets Receptions 42 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 672 8 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 112 1.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 234 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

