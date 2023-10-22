Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Patriots Game – Week 7
The New England Patriots (1-5) host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Bills vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 7.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (20.9 points). Put your money on the Bills.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 78.9%.
- The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Patriots have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +295.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7.5)
- The Bills have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).
- In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Patriots have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-0).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- These two teams average 40.8 points per game combined, 0.8 more than the over/under of 40.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Out of the Bills' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- The Patriots have hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).
Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards (Our pick: 87.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|103.3
|5
Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|201.3
|5
|9.8
|0
