Bills vs. Patriots Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Star QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium.
Aiming to place a bet on player props in the Bills-Patriots matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|245.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Dawson Knox
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Latavius Murray
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|-
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|18.5 (-106)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|181.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
