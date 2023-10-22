Bills vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 7
Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (4-2) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the New England Patriots (1-5) on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
The Bills took down the New York Giants 14-9 in their last outing.
The Patriots are coming off of a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 21-17.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Brown
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Toe
|Out
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Chest
|Questionable
|David Andrews
|C
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cody Davis
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jabrill Peppers
|DB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Keion White
|DE
|Concussion
|Out
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Bills Season Insights
- The Bills rank 12th in total defense this season (323.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 374.8 total yards per game.
- The Bills have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (28.8 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game).
- The Bills are totaling 256.7 passing yards per game on offense this year (eighth in NFL), and they are giving up 190.2 passing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Buffalo is averaging 118.2 rushing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and ranks 25th on the other side of the ball with 133.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 13 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Bills (+4) own the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the league.
Bills vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-375), Patriots (+300)
- Total: 40 points
