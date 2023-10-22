The New England Patriots (1-5) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Bills Insights

The Bills score 28.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the Patriots give up per matchup (25.3).

The Bills rack up 68.1 more yards per game (374.8) than the Patriots allow per matchup (306.7).

This season, Buffalo rushes for 14.2 more yards per game (118.2) than New England allows per outing (104).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Patriots' takeaways (3).

Bills Away Performance

The Bills score 26.5 points per game on the road (2.3 fewer than overall) and allow 12.5 in away games (2.3 fewer than overall).

The Bills pick up fewer yards in road games (350 per game) than they do overall (374.8), but also give up fewer in road games (259.5 per game) than overall (323.8).

The Bills accumulate 132.5 rushing yards per game in road games (14.3 more than overall), and give up 138.5 in road games (4.8 more than overall).

The Bills successfully convert more third downs on the road (50%) than they do overall (49.3%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (27.3%) than overall (42.1%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Miami W 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville L 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York W 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN

