The New England Patriots (1-5) host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak.

As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Patriots, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Bills vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 8.5 40 -400 +310

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's outings this year have an average total of 46.7, 6.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-2).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 40 points.

New England has a 41.5-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.

The Patriots have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Bills vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 28.8 3 14.8 5 46.7 4 6 Patriots 12.0 31 25.3 24 41.5 3 6

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

In its past three contests, Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

The Bills are scoring 32.0 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 6.2 more points per game than their overall season average (28.8 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (21.0) compared to their overall season average (14.8).

The Bills have totaled 84 more points than their opponents this season (14.0 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 80 total points (13.3 per game).

Patriots

New England is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Patriots have not hit the over once.

In AFC East games, the Patriots are scoring more points (16.0) than their overall average (12.0) and giving up fewer points (17.0) than overall (25.3).

The Bills have totaled 84 more points than their opponents this season (14.0 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 80 points (13.3 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.9 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 28.0 24.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 43.0 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22.7 22.0 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

