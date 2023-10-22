The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, October 22, with the Bruins victorious in four straight games.

Check out the Bruins-Ducks matchup on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.

They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season (on 279 power-play chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) put them 31st in the league.

Ducks Key Players