How to Watch the Bruins vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, October 22, with the Bruins victorious in four straight games.
Check out the Bruins-Ducks matchup on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.
- They had a league-best goal differential of +127.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season (on 279 power-play chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.
- The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.
- With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) put them 31st in the league.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
