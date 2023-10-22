The Boston Bruins (3-0, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, October 22 starts at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.

Bruins vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 3, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.9 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins were 11-7-18 in overtime matchups on their way to a 65-12-5 overall record last season.

Boston was 19-6-4 (42 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins scored at least three goals 72 times, and went 61-6-5 in those games (to record 127 points).

In the 39 games when Boston recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 69 points by finishing 33-3-3.

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins' opponent had more shots in 32 games last season. The Bruins went 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 9th 33 Shots 28.4 28th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

