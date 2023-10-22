The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Coyle has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.