Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks play on Sunday at Honda Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Coyle's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:50 per game on the ice, is +1.

Coyle has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Coyle has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of four games this season, Coyle has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Coyle has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.