Can we count on Charlie McAvoy finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • McAvoy is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • McAvoy has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

