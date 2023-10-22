The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, at Honda Center. Fancy a bet on McAvoy in the Bruins-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.

McAvoy has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

McAvoy has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

McAvoy has had an assist twice this season in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that McAvoy goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

