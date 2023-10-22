Dalton Kincaid was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Buffalo Bills match up with the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Kincaid's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Kincaid's season stats include 118 yards on 17 receptions (6.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bills this week: Quintin Morris (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 15 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dawson Knox (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 92 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kincaid 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 17 118 61 0 6.9

Kincaid Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0

