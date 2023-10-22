Damien Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Harris' stats below.

Harris has season stats that include 94 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.1 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus two receptions on two targets for 16 yards.

Damien Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Bills have no other RB on the injury report.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Harris 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 23 94 1 4.1 2 2 16 0

Harris Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 3 0 2 16 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 33 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 6 29 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 0 0 0 0

