Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Knox's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Knox has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches for 92 yards (6.6 per reception) and one TD.
Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Bills have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Quintin Morris (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 15 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Kincaid (FP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|14
|92
|55
|1
|6.6
Knox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|6
|3
|17
|0
