Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Knox's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Knox has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches for 92 yards (6.6 per reception) and one TD.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Bills have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Quintin Morris (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 15 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Kincaid (FP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 92 55 1 6.6

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0

