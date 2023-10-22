Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 202.7 per game.

Knox has 92 receiving yards on 14 grabs (25 targets), with one TD, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Knox vs. the Patriots

Knox vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD New England's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The Patriots allow 202.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with six passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of six games (16.7%).

Knox has received 12.2% of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 3.7 yards per target (136th in NFL).

Knox, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Knox (six red zone targets) has been targeted 22.2% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

