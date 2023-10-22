Demario Douglas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 contest against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Douglas' stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Douglas has been targeted 17 times, with season stats of 143 yards on 10 receptions (14.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for five yards.

Demario Douglas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Hunter Henry (DNP/ankle): 18 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Douglas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 10 143 56 0 14.3

Douglas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0

