DeVante Parker will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Parker has a 136-yard season on 13 catches so far. He has been targeted on 22 occasions, and averages 27.2 yards.

Parker vs. the Bills

Parker vs the Bills (since 2021): 4 GP / 55.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 55.5 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 190.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Bills have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (0.7 per game).

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of five games (20.0%).

Parker has 10.0% of his team's target share (22 targets on 219 passing attempts).

He has 136 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 101st in league play with 6.2 yards per target.

Parker does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

