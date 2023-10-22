Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 202.7 per game.

Davis has 341 receiving yards on 21 grabs (30 targets), with four TDs, averaging 56.8 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Patriots

Davis vs the Patriots (since 2021): 4 GP / 31.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 31.2 REC YPG / REC TD New England's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 202.7 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Patriots have conceded six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks eighth in the league.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

Davis, in three of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has 14.6% of his team's target share (30 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.4 yards per target (10th in NFL play), averaging 341 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Davis has registered a touchdown catch in four of six games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

With three red zone targets, Davis has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

