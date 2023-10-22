The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will James Cook hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Cook has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 363 yards (60.5 per game), with one touchdown.

Cook has also caught 14 balls for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Cook has had one game with a rushing TD.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0

