Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 7?
The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will James Cook hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Cook has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 363 yards (60.5 per game), with one touchdown.
- Cook has also caught 14 balls for 140 yards (23.3 per game).
- Cook has had one game with a rushing TD.
James Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
