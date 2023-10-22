The Boston Bruins, with James van Riemsdyk, will be in action Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Does a wager on van Riemsdyk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus this season, in 12:58 per game on the ice, is +1.

van Riemsdyk has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though four games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has registered a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

van Riemsdyk has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

