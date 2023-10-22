Josh Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Allen's stats below.

Allen's season stats include 1,576 passing yards (262.7 per game). He is 147-for-205 (71.7%), with 13 TD passes and six interceptions, and has 22 carries for 131 yards three touchdowns.

Josh Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 147 205 71.7% 1,576 13 6 7.7 22 131 3

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0

