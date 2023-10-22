Will Josh Allen Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Allen's stats below.
Allen's season stats include 1,576 passing yards (262.7 per game). He is 147-for-205 (71.7%), with 13 TD passes and six interceptions, and has 22 carries for 131 yards three touchdowns.
Josh Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|147
|205
|71.7%
|1,576
|13
|6
|7.7
|22
|131
|3
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
