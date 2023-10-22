The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Latavius Murray get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Murray has taken 31 carries for 128 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Murray has also caught seven passes for 49 yards (8.2 per game).

Murray has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0

