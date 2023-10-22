Mac Jones Week 7 Preview vs. the Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.2 per game.
Jones has thrown for 1,208 yards (201.3 yards per game) this season, as Jones has completed 64.2% of his attempts (129-for-201), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. With his legs, Jones has 59 rushing yards on 16 totes, delivering 9.8 rushing yards per game.
Jones vs. the Bills
- Jones vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 166.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Buffalo has allowed one opposing player to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.
- Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.
- Buffalo has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing quarterbacks in 2023.
- Jones will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 190.2 passing yards per contest.
- The Bills' defense is ranked first in the NFL with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Bills
- Passing Yards: 178.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 0.5 (-200)
Jones Passing Insights
- Jones has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.
- The Patriots have passed 59.8% of the time and run 40.2% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones' 6 yards per attempt rank 29th in the NFL.
- Jones has completed at least one touchdown pass in three of six games, including multiple TDs once.
- He has scored five of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (62.5%).
- Jones has passed 13 times out of his 201 total attempts while in the red zone (52.0% of his team's red zone plays).
Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Bills
- Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-128)
Jones Rushing Insights
- Jones has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.
- Jones has no rushing touchdowns in six games this year.
Jones' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Raiders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|15-for-29 / 201 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|31-for-42 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
