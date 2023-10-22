Will Mike Gesicki cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has put up 144 yards (on 15 catches). He's been targeted 20 times, and is averaging 24 yards per game.

Gesicki does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0

