Entering this week's action, the New England Patriots (1-5) have 20 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Patriots are coming off of a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bills enter this matchup after a 14-9 win over the New York Giants in their last game.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable David Andrews C Ankle Questionable Cody Davis DB Knee Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jabrill Peppers DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jack Jones DB Hamstring Questionable Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable Josh Uche LB Knee Out Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Questionable Hunter Henry TE Ankle Questionable Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Demario Douglas WR Concussion Questionable Keion White DE Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Questionable

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Brown OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Shoulder Questionable A.J. Epenesa DE Quad Full Participation In Practice Ed Oliver DT Toe Out Dawson Knox TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Quintin Morris TE Ankle Out Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots are accumulating 282.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 306.7 total yards per game (10th-ranked).

The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 12 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, allowing 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).

The Patriots rank 22nd in the NFL with 199 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 12th with 202.7 passing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

New England is compiling 83.7 rushing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 104 rushing yards per game (15th-ranked) on defense.

The Patriots sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -8.

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)

Bills (-7.5) Moneyline: Bills (-375), Patriots (+300)

Bills (-375), Patriots (+300) Total: 40 points

