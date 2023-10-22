Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Zacha available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Zacha vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Zacha has averaged 18:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Through four games this year, Zacha has yet to score a goal.

Zacha has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of four games this year, Zacha has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zacha Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.