Will Quintin Morris Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quintin Morris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 7 game against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Morris' stats below.
In the air last year, Morris was targeted 11 times, with season stats of 84 yards on eight receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Morris' injury status
Quintin Morris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bills have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Dawson Knox (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 92 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Kincaid (FP/concussion): 17 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Morris 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|8
|84
|33
|1
|10.5
Morris Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Titans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|2
|1
|6
|0
Rep Quintin Morris and your team with officially licensed NFL gear!
