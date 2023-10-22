Will Stefon Diggs get into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots come together in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has hauled in 49 catches for 620 yards, tops on his team, and five TDs. He has been targeted 66 times, and averages 103.3 yards receiving per game.

In three of six games this year, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0

