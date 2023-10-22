At Gillette Stadium in Week 7, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be facing the New England Patriots pass defense and J.C. Jackson. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 90 15 2 21 12.12

Stefon Diggs vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' 620 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 66 times and has collected 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Buffalo is averaging the seventh-most yards in the league, at 256.7 (1,540 total passing yards).

The Bills put up 28.8 points per game, which is the third-most in the NFL.

Buffalo, which is averaging 34.2 pass attempts per game, ranks 15th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bills air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 27 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense

J.C. Jackson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has eight tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's D is 12th in the NFL with 1,216 passing yards allowed (202.7 per game) and eighth with six passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Patriots are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 24th in the NFL with 152 points given up (25.3 per contest). They also rank 13th in total yards allowed (1,840).

No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 66 17 Def. Targets Receptions 49 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 620 8 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.3 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 158 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

