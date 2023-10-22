In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Trent Frederic to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

