The Montreal Canadiens' (2-1-1) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Monday, October 23 game against the Buffalo Sabres (2-3) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee Kaiden Guhle D Questionable Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder Zachary Benson LW Questionable Lower Body Devon Levi G Questionable Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Montreal's total of 305 goals allowed (3.7 per game) was 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

Buffalo's 12 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Its -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-185) Canadiens (+150) 6.5

