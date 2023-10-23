Canadiens vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 23
The Montreal Canadiens' (2-1-1) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Monday, October 23 game against the Buffalo Sabres (2-3) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Kaiden Guhle
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Devon Levi
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Montreal's total of 305 goals allowed (3.7 per game) was 29th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- Buffalo's 12 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Its -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-185)
|Canadiens (+150)
|6.5
