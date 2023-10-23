The Buffalo Sabres (2-3) are favored when they host the Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1) on Monday, October 23. The Sabres are -185 on the moneyline to win over the Canadiens (+150) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Canadiens vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Only one of Buffalo's five contests has finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Sabres have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

This season the Canadiens have one wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.

Montreal has had moneyline odds of +150 or longer once this season and lost that game.

