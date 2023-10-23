Canadiens vs. Sabres: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 23
The Buffalo Sabres (2-3) are favored when they host the Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1) on Monday, October 23. The Sabres are -185 on the moneyline to win over the Canadiens (+150) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Canadiens vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Sabres Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|6.5
Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Only one of Buffalo's five contests has finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Sabres have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- This season the Canadiens have one wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.
- Buffalo is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.
- Montreal has had moneyline odds of +150 or longer once this season and lost that game.
