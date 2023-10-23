The Buffalo Sabres (2-3) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Monday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Sabres knocked off the New York Islanders 3-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-185) Canadiens (+150) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens were an underdog 22 times last season, and upset their opponent in six, or 27.3%, of those games.

Montreal had 17 games last season as an underdog by +150 or longer, and went 5-12.

The win probability for the Canadiens, implied from the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Last season, 40 games Montreal played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 293 (3rd) Goals 227 (26th) 297 (26th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 61 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Montreal gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), Montreal was 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens had the NHL's 29th-ranked power-play percentage (16.1%).

Montreal had eight shorthanded goals (11th in NHL).

At 72.73%, the Canadiens had the 29th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the league's 24th-ranked faceoff win rate.

Montreal's 10.1% shooting percentage was 16th in the league.

The Canadiens shut out their opponents once. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

