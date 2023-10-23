The Buffalo Sabres (2-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Monday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Sabres are coming off a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders, while the Canadiens took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Sabres 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-185)

Sabres (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (31-45-6 overall) posted a record of 10-6-16 in games that went to OT last season.

In the 24 games Montreal played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.

In 13 games last season when the Canadiens ended up with just one goal, they picked up three points (1-11-1).

Montreal accumulated nine points (4-18-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Canadiens scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.

Montreal scored a single power-play goal in 24 games last season and recorded 22 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents 57 times last season, and took 42 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.4 Goals Scored 3.25 12th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.5 21st 16th 30.8 Shots 29.3 23rd 9th 28.8 Shots Allowed 35 27th 29th 6.25% Power Play % 11.76% 23rd 5th 94.74% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

