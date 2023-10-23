Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 23
The Buffalo Sabres (2-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (2-1-1) at KeyBank Center on Monday, October 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Sabres are coming off a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders, while the Canadiens took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Sabres 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-185)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens (31-45-6 overall) posted a record of 10-6-16 in games that went to OT last season.
- In the 24 games Montreal played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.
- In 13 games last season when the Canadiens ended up with just one goal, they picked up three points (1-11-1).
- Montreal accumulated nine points (4-18-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Canadiens scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.
- Montreal scored a single power-play goal in 24 games last season and recorded 22 points.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).
- The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents 57 times last season, and took 42 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|24th
|2.4
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|12th
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|21st
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|29.3
|23rd
|9th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|35
|27th
|29th
|6.25%
|Power Play %
|11.76%
|23rd
|5th
|94.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
