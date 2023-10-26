According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (4-3) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -400 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Buffalo has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo's seven games with a set total.

Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

Tampa Bay has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.