Bills vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (4-3) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.
The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7.5)
|42.5
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Buffalo has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo's seven games with a set total.
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- Tampa Bay has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.