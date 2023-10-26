Week 9 NEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes four games featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 9 NEC Results
LIU Post 24 Cent. Conn. St. 23
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Chris Howell (12-for-21, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Wells (10 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kyren Petteway (6 TAR, 5 REC, 75 YDS)
Cent. Conn. St. Leaders
- Passing: Matt Jenner (12-for-27, 167 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Elijah Howard (17 ATT, 128 YDS)
- Receiving: Isiah Williams (4 TAR, 2 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cent. Conn. St.
|LIU Post
|330
|Total Yards
|370
|167
|Passing Yards
|158
|163
|Rushing Yards
|212
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 NEC Games
Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Campus Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
